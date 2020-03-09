Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Buys 2,049 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2020

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,420 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,790. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

Walmart stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.16. 19,689,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,836,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.23. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $328.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Comments


