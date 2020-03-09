Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Buys New Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 215,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,153,000. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 2.0% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,326,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,815,000 after purchasing an additional 129,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $6.16 on Monday, hitting $34.51. 1,621,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,079,369. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

