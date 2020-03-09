Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $950,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.46.

XOM stock traded down $5.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,985,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,300,232. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

