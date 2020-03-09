Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $15.95 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $914,271,000 after buying an additional 1,809,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,523,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,207 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.83. The stock had a trading volume of 31,778,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,592,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

