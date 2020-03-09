Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $16.32 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG stock traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.06. 13,036,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,289,439. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.73. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $97.75 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $300.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

