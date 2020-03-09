Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $11.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.36. 12,592,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $70.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.