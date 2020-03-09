Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases 2,497 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

NYSE ITW traded down $9.58 on Monday, hitting $154.53. 269,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,191. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.92 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

