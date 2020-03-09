Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,179,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,999,000 after purchasing an additional 298,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,837,000 after purchasing an additional 203,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,744,000 after purchasing an additional 28,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.34. 835,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $71.39 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

