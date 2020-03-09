Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,418 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.9% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $28,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Facebook by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $11.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,734,366. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.33. The company has a market capitalization of $491.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,296 shares of company stock worth $17,449,702. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

