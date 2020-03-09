Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,009 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $345,892,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 266,787 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,976,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,520,000.

VGT stock traded down $18.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.68. 65,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,969. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $187.13 and a one year high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

