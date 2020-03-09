Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in American Express by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 332 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $10.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.21. 1,566,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,429. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.64.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

