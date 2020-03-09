Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $5.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 72,702,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,300,232. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.46.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.