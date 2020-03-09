Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 2.1% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $4,508,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Booking by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,245,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,021.85.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $86.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,525.31. The company had a trading volume of 95,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,453. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,893.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,958.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,584.00 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $22.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

