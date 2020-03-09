Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.72. 4,404,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,664,582. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.