Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.18.

Shares of SYK traded down $13.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,378. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.12 and its 200-day moving average is $211.36. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

