Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Has $25.97 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.7% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 3,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $79.95 on Monday, hitting $1,215.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,434,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,562. The firm has a market cap of $851.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,453.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,321.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

