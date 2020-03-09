Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Has $906,000 Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $12.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,783,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,633. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.32 and its 200 day moving average is $205.72. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $178.27 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

