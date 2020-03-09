Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Invests $500,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,846,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,141,000 after buying an additional 2,161,704 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.96. 61,493,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,150,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

