Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Makes New $477,000 Investment in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Southern by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in Southern by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 34,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Southern by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 8,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,219,326 shares of company stock worth $140,078,535. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.04.

Shares of SO traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.14. 1,513,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,806,370. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

