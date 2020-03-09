Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Purchases 1,094 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,081,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 214,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL traded down $6.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,960,358 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.17.

