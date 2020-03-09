Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Sells 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $27,841,123.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $88.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,210.19. 317,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,787. The firm has a market cap of $906.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,455.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,321.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

