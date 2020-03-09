Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $10.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $301.17. 435,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,706. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.79 and a 200 day moving average of $298.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $216.22 and a 12-month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

