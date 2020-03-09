Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.3% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,806,000. State Street Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after purchasing an additional 614,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after purchasing an additional 539,880 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded down $10.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $273.44. 8,055,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,714,560. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.16 and its 200-day moving average is $264.01. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $268.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.