RP Investment Advisors LP Invests $3.06 Million in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 360,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 0.9% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 58,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewDay Solutions LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $392,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,193,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,860,031. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

