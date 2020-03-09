Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Buys 7,950 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 4.6% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $61,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $291.00 price objective (up previously from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.16.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $43.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,655. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

