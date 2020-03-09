Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $27.92 Million Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,742,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,170 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy accounts for 2.1% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $27,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.80. 27,792,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.16. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 10.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 67.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

