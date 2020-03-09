Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 29,467 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000,228 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,467 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 8.3% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $113,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 475,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,019,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 558,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,737,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 98,313 shares in the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNS stock traded down $6.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.39. 3,372,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $55.77. The company has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

