Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 8,130 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear accounts for approximately 0.5% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Gildan Activewear worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 65,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.85.

GIL stock traded down $1.91 on Monday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,239. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.