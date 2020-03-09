Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 117,020 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,020 shares during the period. BCE accounts for 0.3% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 1,112.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 44.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.16. 2,501,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6267 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 91.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.28.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

