Solstein Capital LLC Buys Shares of 725 Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 144.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Shares of MO stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.36. 12,909,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,085,015. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

