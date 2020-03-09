Solstein Capital LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 181 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,343,628 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,806,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after purchasing an additional 614,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after purchasing an additional 539,880 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH traded down $7.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.68. The company had a trading volume of 867,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.01. The company has a market cap of $268.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

