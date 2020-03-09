Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $282,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 83.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 157,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 71,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $8.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.89. The stock had a trading volume of 39,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,958. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.43 and a 1-year high of $132.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.22.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.