Soros Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,116 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 201,694 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 735,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 244,277 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $2.55 on Monday, reaching $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,439,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,514. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. VICI Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

In related news, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $209,492.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,200.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 17,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $449,977.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 109,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,609.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 59,070 shares of company stock worth $1,474,447. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

