Soros Capital Management LLC Invests $4.87 Million in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,000. Yandex accounts for about 1.3% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Yandex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Yandex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 43,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Yandex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 46,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Yandex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 235,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

NASDAQ YNDX traded down $5.27 on Monday, reaching $34.24. 8,470,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,116. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.89. Yandex NV has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $15.67. The firm had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.82 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $20.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

