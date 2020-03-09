Soros Capital Management LLC Invests $9.97 Million in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.7% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,321 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH traded down $10.43 on Monday, reaching $273.44. 8,056,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,301. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.01. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The company has a market cap of $268.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

