Soros Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 145,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,000. Paypal accounts for approximately 4.3% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $9.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.63. 12,393,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,152,820. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.97.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

