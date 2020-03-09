Soros Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 285,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,000. Bank of America comprises about 2.8% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.12.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.93. 144,435,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,758,945. The company has a market capitalization of $196.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

