Soros Capital Management LLC Takes $19.83 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,827,000. Facebook makes up about 5.4% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,659,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,187,788,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,004,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $52,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,883.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,296 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,702 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Shares of FB traded down $11.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,829,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,725,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.44 and its 200 day moving average is $197.33. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $491.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

