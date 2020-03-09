SP Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SP Asset Management boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $100.48 on Monday, reaching $1,800.61. 7,723,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,656,650. The company has a market cap of $908.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,991.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,838.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.01 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.