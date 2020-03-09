SP Asset Management Buys 144 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

SP Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM traded down $9.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.06. 8,168,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.43. The company has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. 3M Co has a one year low of $143.55 and a one year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

