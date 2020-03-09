SP Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SP Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,557 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.6% of SP Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,312,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

