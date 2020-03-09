SP Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

SP Asset Management lessened its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.7% of SP Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.13. 2,261,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,981,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.96. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

