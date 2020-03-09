SP Asset Management Has $13.69 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

SP Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 3.1% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,803,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,851,000 after buying an additional 38,154 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 37,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,086,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 154,396 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 144,126,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,699,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $196.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.12.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

