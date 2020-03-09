SP Asset Management Has $3.84 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after buying an additional 126,926 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 73,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $2.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.39. 143,288,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,644,773. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

