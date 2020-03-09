SP Asset Management Has $7.02 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SP Asset Management lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.6% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,660,296,000 after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $9.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.51. The stock had a trading volume of 526,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,534. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.59.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,420 shares of company stock valued at $10,589,887. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.