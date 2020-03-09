SP Asset Management Sells 103 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

SP Asset Management lowered its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,065,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,095,000 after buying an additional 41,937 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 27,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 93,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 15,892 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $10.92 on Monday, hitting $104.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,159,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,462,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.32 and its 200-day moving average is $138.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

