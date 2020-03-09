SP Asset Management Sells 1,210 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SP Asset Management lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $870,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,941,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. FIX upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel stock traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.85. 56,017,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,499,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.