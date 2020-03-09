SP Asset Management Sells 1,796 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SP Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $937,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 71,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $1,387,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 61,500,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,275,537. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

