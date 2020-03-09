SP Asset Management Sells 269 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SP Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.2% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after buying an additional 978,575 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,476,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 563,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $113,071,000 after buying an additional 335,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

Shares of ABT traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.01. 1,504,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,231,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $72.36 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.84.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.