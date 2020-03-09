SP Asset Management Sells 405 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SP Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,282 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 0.9% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,398,187 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $423,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940,393 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $364,785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,657,462 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $206,337,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,357,000. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,266,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $157,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,914 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $9.95 on Monday, reaching $98.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,956,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.47. American Express has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.64.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

